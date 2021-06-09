Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.06.2021
WKN: A2DNV3 ISIN: CA1089093001 
Tradegate
08.06.21
17:10 Uhr
0,078 Euro
-0,006
-6,73 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
09.06.2021
Brigadier Gold Limited: Brigadier Announces Appointment of New CFO and Corporate Secretary

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company" or "Brigadier") (TSXV:BRG) (FSE:B7LM) (USA:BGADF) is pleased to announce, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), that Ms. Heidi Gutte of Lichtenwald Professional Corp. ("LPC") has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Ms. Gutte is an Accounting and Finance Professional with over 15 years of experience in Canada and Europe, including nearly 10 years working as a senior finance professional in publicly traded companies. She specializes in providing corporate finance, financial reporting, consulting, taxation, and other accounting services. She also assists in many aspects of clients' administration, corporate compliance and other activities.

Ms. Gutte holds the professional designation of Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CGA), and is a member of Chartered Professional Accountants of B.C. and Canada. She also holds a Bachelor degree of computer engineering from the University of Applied Sciences in Brandenburg, Germany.

Ms. Gutte succeeds Mr. Matthew Wright as Chief Financial Officer and Mrs. Leah Hodges as Corporate Secretary.

In connection with Ms. Gutte's appointment, subject to approval by the Exchange, LPC is entitled to receive, in addition to a monthly fee, a grant of 150,000 incentive stock options ("Options"). The Options are exercisable at $0.30, vest six months from the date of grant and expire on June 9, 2026.

About Brigadier Gold

Brigadier was formed to leverage the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. Our mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for advancement.

Led by a management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, we are focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions.

For further information, please contact:

Brigadier Gold Limited
www.brigadiergold.ca
Rob Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer
corporate@brigadiergold.ca
(604) 424-8131

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Brigadier Gold Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650935/Brigadier-Announces-Appointment-of-New-CFO-and-Corporate-Secretary

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
