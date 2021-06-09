Brigadier Gold Limited: Brigadier Announces Appointment of New CFO and Corporate Secretary

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company" or "Brigadier") (TSXV:BRG) (FSE:B7LM) (USA:BGADF) is pleased to announce, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), that Ms. Heidi Gutte of Lichtenwald Professional Corp. ("LPC") has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Ms. Gutte is an Accounting and Finance Professional with over 15 years of experience in Canada and Europe, including nearly 10 years working as a senior finance professional in publicly traded companies. She specializes in providing corporate finance, financial reporting, consulting, taxation, and other accounting services. She also assists in many aspects of clients' administration, corporate compliance and other activities.

Ms. Gutte holds the professional designation of Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CGA), and is a member of Chartered Professional Accountants of B.C. and Canada. She also holds a Bachelor degree of computer engineering from the University of Applied Sciences in Brandenburg, Germany.

Ms. Gutte succeeds Mr. Matthew Wright as Chief Financial Officer and Mrs. Leah Hodges as Corporate Secretary.

In connection with Ms. Gutte's appointment, subject to approval by the Exchange, LPC is entitled to receive, in addition to a monthly fee, a grant of 150,000 incentive stock options ("Options"). The Options are exercisable at $0.30, vest six months from the date of grant and expire on June 9, 2026.

About Brigadier Gold

Brigadier was formed to leverage the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. Our mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for advancement.

Led by a management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, we are focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions.

