Growing Population, Increased Demand for Healthcare Services and Technological Advancement to Drive Health Tech Market in Indonesia: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
- Demand for health tech is expected to increase as the population of Indonesia gets more tech savvy and shifts from traditional methods to modern health tech services.
- Entry of international health tech players into the Indonesian market is expected to drive the demand further, as the government begins to promote health tech services and thus, the market becomes more organized.
Increasing Demand for Doctors: The demand for General Practitioners, Specialized Doctors and other healthcare practitioners has increased over the years on these platforms. Supporting this trend, domestic platforms are partnering with more no. of doctors to provide availability of doctors across their platforms for the end users. As the spending budget of hospitals and clinics increases, it is expected that more healthcare IT solutions providers will enter the market, driving the demand. This will also ensure high increase in revenues in the industry.
Increased focus on Innovation: As market awareness increases, the health tech service providers are focusing more on product innovation. Digital health is helping address challenges in Indonesia's healthcare system. Digital health solutions, such as e-pharmacies and online consultations increase access to quality health services in rural and remote areas of Indonesia. Tele-CTG is a new and upcoming service that would be provided by major health tech platforms in Indonesia over coming years.
Continuous Growing Demand of Digital Solutions: Increased urbanization & standard of living there has been a shift in consumer preferences with a rising need for digital services across various sectors. Digital health is growing quickly in Indonesia, as it is globally. In the last 4-5 years, a range of digital health companies and digital health solutions have emerged in Indonesia. Indonesia's large and geographically dispersed population provides a strong user base for Indonesia's emerging digital health applications. Indonesia's technologically engaged youth population provides a large customer base for digital businesses.
The report titled "Indonesia Health Tech Market Outlook to 2025-Lack of Medical Staff and Protective Gear to Lean on Healthcare Startups in Indonesia" by Ken Research suggested that the health tech market is expected to grow at a double digit positive CAGR. Technological advancements and availability of various services on these platforms is driving the health tech market in Indonesia. The health tech sales revenue in Indonesia is expected to grow over the next few years owing to introduction of new international players in the country and increase in product awareness amongst the rising population.
Key Segments Covered:-
By Product
- E-Pharmacy Market
- Online Consultation Market
- Healthcare IT Solutions Market
- Appointment Booking Market
Product Type
- E-Pharmacy Market
- Order Split (Prescribed, OTC and Others)
- Order Platform (Mobile and Web)
- Cities (Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya and others)
- Online Consultation Market
- Mode of Consultation (Chat, Audio, Video)
- Type of Doctor (General and Specialized)
- Cities (Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya and Others)
- Healthcare IT Solutions Market
- End Users (Hospitals, Clinics and Pharmacies)
- Products (HMS, CMS, PMS, EMR)
- Type of Payment (Subscription, per-invoice)
- Cities (Jakarta, Surabaya, Medan, others)
- Appointment Booking Market
- Destination (Hospitals, Clinics)
- Type of Doctor (General, specialized, dentist)
- Cities (Jakarta, Tangerang, Surabaya and others)
- Booking Platform (Mobile, web)
Key Target Audience:-
- Healthcare Professionals
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Health Tech Industry
- Investors
- Venture Capitalists
- Doctors
- Online Consultation Startups
- E-Health Platforms
- Appointment Booking Platforms
- Healthcare startups
Time Period Captured in the Report:
- Historical Period: 2017-2020P
- Forecast Period: 2020P-2025F
Companies Covered:-
1.Online Consultation
- Halodoc
- Alodokter
- TanyaDok (Atoma Medical)
- GrabHealth(Good Doctor Technology)
- Konsula
- SehatQ
- YesDok
2. E-Pharmacy
- K24Klik (Apotek K24)
- Halodoc
- GoApotik (PT GUE)
- Prosehat (Atoma Medical)
- SehatQ
- GrabHealth (Good Doctor Technology)
3. Healthcare IT Solutions
- Medico
- Medigo
- Konsula
- OmniCare
- Assit.ID
- Periksa.ID
- Bridge Tech Solutions
- Elitser IT Solutions
4. Appointment Booking
- Alodokter
- Halodoc
- Konsula
- BookDoc
- OkaDoc
- SehatQ
- GrabHealth (Good Doctor Technology)
- Practor
Key Topics Covered in the Report:-
- Indonesia Health Tech Market Introduction
- Indonesia Health Teh Market Size, 2017-2020P
- Indoneisa Health Tech Market Segmentation, 2017-2020P (GMValue on the basis of type of product - E-Pharmacy, Online Consultation, Healthcare IT Solutions and Appointment booking)
- Detailed Analysis on Indonesia E-Pharmacy Market ( BY GMV - By Order Split on the basis of Prescribed drugs, OTC drugs, Medical devices and other products, By city - Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya and Others, By Order platform - Mobile application and web browser, By No. of Orders - By Order Split on the basis of Prescribed drugs, OTC drugs, Medical devices and other products, By city - Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya and Others, By Order platform - Mobile application and web browser)
- Detailed Analysis on Indonesia Online Consultation Market (By No. of Consultations: By Mode of Consultation - Chat, Video and Audio, By Type of Doctor - General practitioner and Specialized Doctor, By City - Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya and Others, By GMV - By Mode of Consultation - Chat, Video and Audio, By Type of Doctor - General practitioner and Specialized Doctor, By City - Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya and Others)
- Detailed Analysis on Indonesia Healthcare IT Solutions Market (By GMV - By end users - Hospitals, Clinics and Drug Stores, By Payment Methods - Subscription and Per-Invoice, By Product Type - Software and IT Services)
- Detailed Analysis on Indonesia Appointment Booking Market (By GMV - By Destination - Hospitals and clinics, By city - Jakarta, Tangerang, Surabaya and others, by platform - Mobile app and web browser, By type of Doctor - General Practitioner, Dentist and Specialized Doctor, By no. of Appointments -By Destination - Hospitals and clinics, By city - Jakarta, Tangerang, Surabaya and others, by platform - Mobile app and web browser, By type of Doctor - General Practitioner, Dentist and Specialized Doctor)
- Trends and Developments in Indonesia Health Tech Market (Future Projections on
- Regulatory Landscape in Indonesia Health Tech Market
- Target End Users (target End users for the E-Pharmacy segment, online consultation segment, healthcare IT solutions segment and the appointment booking segment)
- Comparative Landscape in Indonesia Health Tech Market
- Indonesia Health Tech Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2020P-2025F (GMValue on the basis of type of product - E-Pharmacy, Online Consultation, Healthcare IT Solutions and Appointment booking)
- International Success Case Study for Indonesia Health Tech Market
- Indonesia Health Tech Market
- Health Tech Market
- Indonesia Health Tech
- Indonesia Digital Health
- Indonesia M-Health Market
- Indonesia E-Health Market
- Indonesia E-Health Market
- Indonesia E-Health Industry
- Indonesia Digital Health Industry
- Indonesia E-Pharmacy Market
- Online Pharmacy Market In Indonesia
- Indonesia E-Pharmacy Industry
- Indonesia Online Pharmacy Market
- Indonesia Online Delivery Of Drugs
- Indonesia Online Drug Stores
- Indonesia Online Consultation Market
- Indonesia Online Consultation Industry
- Indonesia Telemedicine Market
- Telemedicine Market In Indonesia
- Online Consultation Market
- Indonesia Online Doctor Consultation Market
- Indonesia Chat Doctor Market
- Indonesia Video Consultation Market
- Indonesia Mobile Health Market
- Indonesia Mobile Consultation Market
- Indonesia Hospital IT Market
- Indonesia Clinic IT Market
- Indonesia Drug Store IT Market
- Indonesia Healthcare IT Industry
- Indonesia Doctor Appointment Market
- Indonesia Online Appointment Market
- Indonesia Digital Health Market
For More Information on the research report, refer to below link:-
Indonesia Health Tech Market
Related Reports:-
Philippines Health Tech Market Outlook to 2025- By Service Type (E-Pharmacy, Online Consultation and Healthcare IT Solutions) and By Region (Manila, Central Luzon, Mindanao/Davao, and Others
Philippines Health Tech Market had a slow growth initially. The slow growth corresponded to poor internet penetration and lack of technology awareness. Unorganized health tech infrastructure and a less tech-savvy population led to the accumulation of unharmonized healthcare data. The government faced a major difficulty when the healthcare challenges kept on increasing with the growing population. Increasing need and high government interest positively drove the Philippines health tech industry.
France Telemedicine Outlook to 2022- By Services and Technology, By Service Platform (Telehealth & M-Health, Telehospitals & Clinics), By Clinical Applications (Telemonitoring, Teleconsultation, Teleassistance, Teleexpertise and Others)
France telemedicine market can be attributed to be at a mature stage. Domestic and International players in the market have catered to the demand for telemedicine and associated services that have led to an increase in market revenue. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rise in cost of healthcare services, growing need for remote patient monitoring services, technological innovation and inadequate number of physicians in rural areas are some of the driving factors supporting the telemedicine market in France. The increase in geriatric population and the grants and funds released by the French government for telemedicine and healthcare services have further supported the growth of the telemedicine market.
UK Telemedicine Market Outlook to 2022 - by Services (Tele Home & M-Health and Tele Hospital), by Technology Platform (Software, Hardware and Telecom), by Clinical Applications (Tele Cancer Services, Tele Radiology, Tele Pathology, Tele Neurology, Tele Psychology and Others)
Telemedicine market in UK is at its growing stage. A number of Telemedicine devices are emerging such as blood pressure monitoring, weight management machines, interactive stethoscope, ENT otoscope and general examination camera. Increasing government funding and grants for telemedicine, consistent need for improved healthcare quality services and increasing number of smart phone users has boosted the telemedicine market. Telemedicine technology has been expanding with integrated home-healthcare connected at telemedicine platforms. In 2017, the UK's NHS launched a new service where patients can speak to a physician through their mobile devices via video call or text. The service called GP At Hand is available countrywide and as is the case with most NHS services, is free at the point of delivery.
Sweden Telemedicine Market Outlook to 2022 - By Technology (Software and Hardware) and By Services (Service Platform-Tele Hospitals & Clinics, Tele Home and M-Health and By Clinical Application -Tele Consultation, Tele Radiology, Tele Assistance, Tele Pathology, Tele Psychology and Others)
In terms of revenue, the Telemedicine market within Sweden has registered a steady growth trajectory witnessing a positive CAGR in last five years (2012-2017). Growth was majorly due to entry of new players, increase in the elderly population and acute shortage of nursing and hospital beds in Swedish hospitals. In terms of value, Sweden Telemedicine market size has increased by more than 80% in terms of revenue from 2012 to 2017. The report is useful for telemedicine service centers, telemedicine hardware manufacturers, telemedicine software developers, hardware distributors, potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.
Contact Us:-
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
Ankur@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661352/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg