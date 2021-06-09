M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Annual General Meeting Results

DJ Annual General Meeting Results

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Annual General Meeting Results 09-Jun-2021 / 17:31 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC (the "Company") 9 June 2021 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Results The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting were passed by the requisite majority on a poll. The details of the proxy votes lodged are set out below: VOTES VOTES VOTES VOTES RESOLUTION FOR (%) AGAINST (%) TOTAL WITHHELD 1. To receive the Annual Report and 58,277,450 100 0 0 58,277,450 5,091 Accounts for the period ended 31 December 2020 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 58,261,018 99.97 16,325 0.03 58,277,343 5,198 3. To approve the Company's dividend policy 58,266,216 100 0 0 58,266,216 16,325 4. To re-elect David Simpson as a Director 58,261,125 99.97 16,325 0.03 58,277,450 5,091 5. To re-elect Richard Boléat as a Director 58,261,125 99.99 5,091 0.01 58,266,216 16,325 6. To re-elect Mark Hutchinson as a Director 58,261,125 99.99 5,091 0.01 58,266,216 16,325 7. To re-elect Barbara Powley as a Director 58,272,359 99.99 5,091 0.01 58,277,450 5,091 8. To appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor 58,261,125 99.97 16,325 0.03 58,277,450 5,091 9. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the 58,261,125 99.97 16,325 0.03 58,277,450 5,091 Auditor's remuneration 10. To authorise the Company to make market 58,257,661 99.99 8,554 0.01 58,266,215 16,326 purchases of its own shares.* 11. To approve the Articles of Association.* 58,259,576 99.99 5,091 0.01 58,264,667 17,874 12. To authorise general meetings to be called 58,111,928 99.72 165,522 0.28 58,277,450 5,091 on not less than 14 clear days' notice.*

*Special Resolutions

NOTES:

All resolutions were passed. 1. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the AGM have been included in the "For" total 2. for the appropriate resolution. Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage of votes validly cast for that 3. resolution. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution nor in the calculation of the proportion of "Total issued share 4. capital instructed" for any resolution. The number of shares in issue at 6.00pm on 7 June 2021 was 143,975,771 (the "Share Capital") excluding 5. the 770,000 shares held in Treasury. The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting 6. which is available on the Company's website at https://www.mandg.co.uk/investor/. 7. A copy of resolutions 10-12 passed at the AGM will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism For further information please contact: Kerry Higgins Tel: 020 7954 9583 Company Secretary, Link Company Matters Limited ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: RAG TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 110368 EQS News ID: 1206257 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1206257&application_name=news

