09.06.2021 | 19:04
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Annual General Meeting Results

DJ Annual General Meeting Results 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Annual General Meeting Results 
09-Jun-2021 / 17:31 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC 
(the "Company") 
 
9 June 2021 
 
Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Results 
 
The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today all the resolutions set out in the Notice 
of Annual General Meeting were passed by the requisite majority on a poll. 
 
The details of the proxy votes lodged are set out below: 
 
                           VOTES        VOTES    VOTES     VOTES 
RESOLUTION 
                           FOR      (%) AGAINST (%) TOTAL     WITHHELD 
1. To receive the Annual Report and 
                           58,277,450  100  0    0  58,277,450  5,091 
Accounts for the period ended 31 December 2020 
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report   58,261,018  99.97 16,325 0.03 58,277,343  5,198 
3. To approve the Company's dividend policy     58,266,216  100  0    0  58,266,216  16,325 
4. To re-elect David Simpson as a Director      58,261,125  99.97 16,325 0.03 58,277,450  5,091 
5. To re-elect Richard Boléat as a Director     58,261,125  99.99 5,091  0.01 58,266,216  16,325 
6. To re-elect Mark Hutchinson as a Director     58,261,125  99.99 5,091  0.01 58,266,216  16,325 
7. To re-elect Barbara Powley as a Director     58,272,359  99.99 5,091  0.01 58,277,450  5,091 
8. To appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor        58,261,125  99.97 16,325 0.03 58,277,450  5,091 
9. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the 
                           58,261,125  99.97 16,325 0.03 58,277,450  5,091 
Auditor's remuneration 
10. To authorise the Company to make market 
                           58,257,661  99.99 8,554  0.01 58,266,215  16,326 
purchases of its own shares.* 
11. To approve the Articles of Association.*     58,259,576  99.99 5,091  0.01 58,264,667  17,874 
12. To authorise general meetings to be called 
                           58,111,928  99.72 165,522 0.28 58,277,450  5,091 
on not less than 14 clear days' notice.*

*Special Resolutions

NOTES: 

All resolutions were passed. 
1. 
 
       Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the AGM have been included in the "For" total 
2.      for the appropriate resolution. 
 
       Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage of votes validly cast for that 
3.      resolution. 
 
       A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares 
       voted "For" or "Against" any resolution nor in the calculation of the proportion of "Total issued share 
4.      capital instructed" for any resolution. 
 
       The number of shares in issue at 6.00pm on 7 June 2021 was 143,975,771 (the "Share Capital") excluding 
5.      the 770,000 shares held in Treasury. 
 
       The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting 
6.      which is available on the Company's website at https://www.mandg.co.uk/investor/. 
 
7.      A copy of resolutions 10-12 passed at the AGM will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism 
       and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 
 For further information please contact: 
 
 
Kerry Higgins 
                     Tel: 020 7954 9583 
Company Secretary, 
 
Link Company Matters Limited 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  110368 
EQS News ID:  1206257 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1206257&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2021 12:31 ET (16:31 GMT)

