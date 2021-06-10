

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Thursday see May numbers for new yuan loans, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. New yuan loans are forecast to be worth CNY1410 billion, down from CNY1470 billion in April. The M2 money supply is called steady at 8.1 percent, while outstanding loan growth is expected to slow to 12.3 percent on year from 12.3 percent a month earlier.



Japan will release May figures for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.5 percent on month and 4.5 percent on year after rising 0.7 percent on month and 3.6 percent on year in April.



Australia will see June's inflation forecast from the Melbourne Institute; in May, inflation was seen higher by 3.5 percent on year.



Indonesia will provide April numbers for retail sales; in March, sales plummeted 14.6 percent on year.



