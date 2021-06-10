Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2021) - WHAT: Earlier this week, the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) announced the launch of a new campaign to open the Canada-U.S. border that has been closed for nearly 15 months. TIAC will now host a series of panel discussions on border reopening and the implications.

WHO: Brian Higgins, US Member of Congress New York's 26th District Wayne Easter, MP, Co-Chair of the Canada United States Inter Parliamentary Group Althia Raj, Canadian political journalist, Member of the Parliamentary Press Gallery Beth Potter, President and CEO, Tourism Industry Association of Canada.

Moderated by: Huw Williams, US/Can Relations Expert.

WHEN & WHERE: Thursday, June 10th, 2021 at 9am EDT.

The event will be broadcast live on the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) Facebook page. Our Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/TIACAITC.

WHY: TIAC is calling on the federal government to commit to a plan to reopen borders before another summer season is lost. Tourism was the first hit, hardest hit, and will be the last to recover. While keeping the health and safety of Canadians at the forefront, TIAC is calling on all levels of government to work together on a transparent reopening plan based on science.

About the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC)

Founded in 1930 to encourage the development of tourism in Canada, TIAC serves today as the national private-sector advocate for this $105 billion sector. Based in Ottawa, TIAC takes action on behalf of Canadian tourism businesses and promotes positive measures that help the industry grow and prosper.

Media Inquiries:

Madison Simmons

Director of Government Affairs, TIAC

msimmons@tiac-aitc.ca /613-864-3079

Source: Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87134