Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2021) - Eric Sprott announces that today, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, disposed of 1,000,000 common shares of Kootenay Silver Inc., over the TSX Venture Exchange (representing approximately 0.3% of the outstanding common shares on non-diluted basis) at a price of approximately $0.30 per share for aggregate consideration of approximately $300,000.

Mr. Sprott now owns and controls 30,150,000 common shares and 16,875,000 common share purchase warrants representing approximately 9.4% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 13.9% of the outstanding common shares on a partially-diluted basis. Prior to the disposition, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 31,150,000 common shares and 16,875,000 common share purchase warrants (representing approximately, 9.7% on a non-diluted basis and approximately 14.2% on a partially diluted basis. The disposition, combined with previous new share issuances by Kootenay Silver, resulted in an ownership change, on a partially diluted basis, of approximately 2.2% since the last filing of an Early Warning Report.

The securities noted above are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Kootenay Silver is located at 1650-1075 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 3C9. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on the company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 200 Bay Street, Suite 2600, Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1).

