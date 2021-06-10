NEXCOM Offers a Robust Solution To Secure OT Network

TAIPEI, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances and Industry 4.0 solutions, introduces ISA140, a new industrial security appliance for building reliable OT network. ISA 140 perfectly fits all requirements of modern factories: compact DIN rail design makes it easily embedded into existing OT network infrastructure and ruggedized chassis helps withstand the test of harsh environments on production floors. Leveraging dual-core Intel Atom processor, ISA 140 features Out-of-Band remote management, seamless Wi-Fi/LTE connectivity, multiple ports for enabling more connections, and LAN ports with bypass for enhanced security and uninterrupted traffic.

Industry 4.0 continues its accelerated development and now it is not just a term but a real practice. Manufacturers all over the world are shifting their focus from manpower to factory automation, IIoT systems and smart manufacturing, all of which bring more challenges, especially for data protection. Business owners quickly realize that setting up an unsecured OT network infrastructure could cause a lot of unpleasant surprises, headaches or even production downtime for plant managers.

NEXCOM's ISA 140 addresses everyday challenges faced by plant managers as an OT network security appliance. A small DIN rail box, powered by Intel's latest dual-core Atom processor, essentially blocks harmful packets, records and reports suspicious network behavior, and prohibits unauthorized access with built-in security feature of "micro-segregation" that identifies and puts suspicious or unwanted data packets under "quarantine" in segregated zones to prevent further spread.

For further information about security performance test results, please have a look at the whitepaper, to watch a short animated clip about ISA 140, follow this link.

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM integrates its diverse capabilities, and operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, which focuses on high performance computing and network technology and is committed to helping customers build network infrastructure. NCS's network application platform is widely adopted in CDN, Cyber Security Appliance , Load Balancer, uCPE , Router, SD-WAN, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1529287/3__Picture_for_PR.jpg