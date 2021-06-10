Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany

- Deutsche Glasfaser-Germany's leading FTTH service provider-and BREKO eG-Germany's premier broadband association-turn to Plume for next-generation subscriber experiences-

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Personalized smart services pioneer Plume today announced that it has reached agreement on two major new partnerships that cement its presence in the German region. Deutsche Glasfaser Group-the leading fiber-optic service provider in rural Germany-will launch a new bundle of digital subscriber experiences to its residential broadband customers. Additionally, Plume has entered into a cooperation with BREKO eG-the commercial platform of Bundesverband Breitbandkommunikation e.V. and leading broadband association in Germany-to make Plume's platform and services also available to over 200 member Communications Service Providers (CSPs).

Central to the Deutsche Glasfaser partnership is the implementation of Plume's cloud- and AI-driven SaaS experience management platform which leverages OpenSync and features HomePass-a next-generation front-end Smart Home Services suite-and Haystack-intelligent back-end support tools and data analytics. The platform will enable Deutsche Glasfaser to expand its product portfolio with highly personalized service offerings which extend the customer experience throughout subscribers' homes. The OpenSync open-source framework gives Deutsche Glasfaser access to a flexible and cloud-agnostic architecture to enable rapid service curation, delivery, scale, management and support of Plume's digital subscriber services.

In leveraging HomePass, Deutsche Glasfaser will build on the super-fast broadband speeds enabled by its fiber-optic broadband network, to bring customers a host of experience-driven benefits including flawless WiFi connectivity, AI-driven cybersecurity and IoT device protection, sophisticated parental supervision, secure access controls, motion awareness, and more. In addition, Haystack incorporates real-time and predictive customer support tools, enabling Deutsche Glasfaser to assist residential subscribers proactively with support requests. Haystack is field-proven1 to increase customer satisfaction and drive significant reductions in support calls and truck rolls.

"We are thrilled to partner with Deutsche Glasfaser, one of the fastest growing FTTH providers in Germany-they have made an astute decision in selecting Plume's highly scalable cloud-driven experience management platform that will support their growth plans," said Tyson Marian, Chief Commercial Officer, Plume. "While fiber supports the delivery of incredibly fast speeds to the home, it is Plume's objective to enable providers to further enhance customer experience by providing a new bundle of smart home services that increase customer satisfaction and loyalty."

Commenting on the partnership, Ruben Queimano, Chief Commercial Officer, Deutsche Glasfaser, said: "As a pioneer and pacesetter in the industry and the leading fiber-optic provider for rural areas in Germany, we have already deployed one million FTTH connections and we will accelerate our growth in the future. The partnership with Plume-also a pioneer in their field-will help us to deliver the best internet experience to our customers, complementing a high-speed internet connection with a premium smart home experience. This includes the provision of a fully optimized and flawless WiFi experience delivered to every device."

Through BREKO eG's new partnership with Plume, cooperative CSP members have the opportunity to launch Plume's SaaS experience management platform--including smart home and intelligent business suites--with special pre-agreed terms. Plume's cloud-based approach and seamless integration with back-end systems accelerate go-to-market, enabling service providers to be up-and-running in less than 45 days. The partnership means that BREKO eG's growing number of alternative fixed broadband operators will have access to Plume's solution to increase ARPU and reduce OpEx by optimizing the in-home broadband experience.

"We look forward to working closely with the Plume team. With this cooperation, we can help our network operators understand and implement adaptive WiFi services to substantially improve the in-home experience for their subscribers," said Jürgen Magull, Managing Director of BREKO eG. "Since it can be assumed that the work-from-home era will continue indefinitely, flawless connectivity and robust cybersecurity are high on the agenda of consumers, businesses and the service providers who serve them-our members can only benefit from the potential of satisfied customers along with increasing ARPU while reducing OpEx and lowering churn."

About Deutsche Glasfaser

The company plans, builds and operates fiber optic direct connections for private households and companies. Deutsche Glasfaser is a key driver to expand the nationwide broadband coverage in rural areas. With innovative planning and construction methods, Deutsche Glasfaser implements FTTH network connections quickly and cost-efficiently in close cooperation with the municipalities - also within the framework of existing funding programs for nationwide broadband expansion. In 2020, the experienced fiber optic investors EQT and OMERS founded the company through a merger of the network providers inexio and Deutsche Glasfaser. With the largest number of customers, Deutsche Glasfaser is the market leader among FTTH providers in Germany. www.deutsche-glasfaser.de

About BREKO Einkaufsgemeinschaft eG

As the leading fiber optic association with more than 380 member companies, the Bundesverband Breitbandkommunikation e.V. (BREKO) successfully promotes competition in the German telecommunications market. Its members are clearly committed to future-proof fiber optics and are currently responsible for almost 75 percent of the competitive expansion of fiber optic connections to buildings and homes. As a strong partner for member companies of the Bundesverband Breitbandkommunikation e.V., BREKO Einkaufsgemeinschaft eG was founded as a cooperative in 2010 to offer all network operators and municipal utilities a commercial platform and to create economic added value in fiber optic expansion. As an aggregator, multiplier and facilitator, the BREKO Einkaufsgemeinschaft ensures an attractive and extensive product portfolio, which a large number of member companies use for fiber roll-out in order to strengthen their competitiveness in the long term. www.breko-einkaufsgemeinschaft.de

About Plume

Plume is the creator of the world's first SaaS experience platform for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and their subscribers, deployed in more than 25 million locations globally. As the only open and hardware-independent solution, Plume enables the rapid delivery of new services for connected homes, small businesses, and beyond at massive scale. On the front end, Plume delivers self-optimizing WiFi, cyber-security, access controls, and more. CSPs get robust back-end applications for unprecedented visibility and support. Plume leverages OpenSync, an open-source framework which comes pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE, and platform SDKs.

