Donnerstag, 10.06.2021
InnoCan Pharma im Fokus der institutionellen Anleger - aus gutem Grund!
PR Newswire
10.06.2021 | 08:04
28 Leser
Third Point Investors Ltd - Notice of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, June 9

Third Point Investors Limited
(formerly known as Third Point Offshore Investors Limited)
(a closed-ended investment companyincorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644
(The "Company")

10 JUNE 2021

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 8 July 2021 at 2:00pm.

The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020 is today being posted to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report and Accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and will also be uploaded to the Company's website at: https://thirdpointlimited.com/


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END

© 2021 PR Newswire
