Next Alt S.à r.l. confirms that its affiliate Altice UK has made a minority investment in BT Group plc.

Next Alt S.à r.l. now has ownership of the following five different and separate entities, each financially standalone and independent:

Altice UK

- Altice USA

- Altice France (SFR #2 telecom operator in France; BFMTV #1 news channel in France)

- Altice International (Altice Portugal #1 telecom operator in Portugal; HOT #2 telecom operator in Israel; Altice Dominican Republic #2 telecom operator in Dominican Republic; Teads global leader in video digital advertising)

- Sotheby's (global art and luxury company established in 1744)

No shares of any affiliates have been pledged for this transaction.

Next Alt S.à r.l. is fully owned by Patrick Drahi.

