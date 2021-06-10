Next Alt S.à r.l.
Next Alt S.à r.l. confirms that its affiliate Altice UK has made a minority investment in BT Group plc.
Next Alt S.à r.l. now has ownership of the following five different and separate entities, each financially standalone and independent:
Altice UK
- Altice USA
- Altice France (SFR #2 telecom operator in France; BFMTV #1 news channel in France)
- Altice International (Altice Portugal #1 telecom operator in Portugal; HOT #2 telecom operator in Israel; Altice Dominican Republic #2 telecom operator in Dominican Republic; Teads global leader in video digital advertising)
- Sotheby's (global art and luxury company established in 1744)
No shares of any affiliates have been pledged for this transaction.
Next Alt S.à r.l. is fully owned by Patrick Drahi.
Tag: ATUS, NYSE
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005990/en/
Contacts:
Next Alt S.à r.l.