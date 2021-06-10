DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH / Key word(s): Bond

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH announces tender offer regarding outstanding senior unsecured floating rate bonds



10.06.2021 / 08:15

Berlin, 10 June 2021 - Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferratum Oyj) (the "Issuer") is, subject to the contemplated issue of subordinated perpetual capital notes (the "Hybrid Bonds") by Ferratum Oyj (as further set out in a press release by Ferratum Oyj on the date hereof), offering holders of the Issuer's outstanding senior unsecured floating rate bonds maturing on 25 May 2022 with ISIN SE0011167972 (the "2022 Bonds") and on 24 April 2023 with ISIN SE0012453835 (the "2023 Bonds"), who are subscribing to the Hybrid Bonds, to tender any of their 2022 Bonds or 2023 Bonds, subject to a total transaction cap of EUR 50,000,000, which may be increased or decreased at the option of the Issuer (the "Tender Offer"). The purchase price in the Tender Offer will be 101.50% of the nominal amount for the 2022 Bonds and 102.00% of the nominal amount for the 2023 Bonds. The full terms and conditions of the Tender Offer can be found in the tender information document which will be made available on the Issuer's website.

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ferratum Oyj's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Negative Outlook and the long-term rating of the senior unsecured notes issued by Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH at 'B+'/RR4 on 10 June 2021. The contemplated Hybrid Bonds are expected to receive a 'B- (EXP)'/RR6 credit rating.

The Issuer has mandated Pareto Securities AB as tender agent for the Tender Offer.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded to operate in 19 countries across Europe, South and North America, Australia and Asia.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum has approximately 480,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank or Wallet account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 31 March 2021).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.