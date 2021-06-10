

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch industrial production increased for the second straight month in April, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Industrial production accelerated 12.7 percent year-on-year in April, following a 3.3 percent rise in February.



Almost all business classes in industry produced more in April. Production in the transport equipment industry grew the most, by 67.5 percent.



Production of machines increased 16.7 percent and those of rubber and plastic gained 20.6 percent. Production of electrical and electronic appliances, and metal products rose by 24.0 percent and 9.6 percent, respectively.



Production of chemical products rose 4.8 percent and those of foods grew 1.6 percent.



On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production rose 0.2 percent in April.



