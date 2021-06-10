

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) plan to provide 500 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to U.S. government for donation to the poorest nations.



The U.S. government will purchase at not-for-profit price 200 million doses in 2021 and 300 million in the first half of 2022.



The doses are part of Pfizer and BioNTech's previously announced pledge to provide two billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to low- and middle-income countries over the next 18 months.



As part of the plan, the United States will allocate the vaccine doses to 92 low- and lower middle-income countries and economies as defined by Gavi's COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) and the 55 member states of the African Union.



Deliveries of the 200 million doses will begin in August 2021 and continue through the remainder of the year. The 300 million doses for 2022 will be delivered between January and end of June 2022. The U.S. government also has the option for additional doses in 2022.



To date, Pfizer and BioNTech have shipped 700 million doses to more than 100 countries or territories around the world. The companies have direct supply agreements in place with 122 countries and discussions are ongoing with many more on the supply of the companies' COVID-19 vaccine.



Based on current projections, Pfizer and BioNTech expect to manufacture up to 3 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021.



The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for emergency use by U.S. Food and Drug Administration, under an Emergency Use Authorization to prevent Coronavirus Disease 2019 caused by SARS-CoV-2 for use in individuals 12 years of age and older.



