PeopleStrong continues to make strides in its global expansion; Appoints Head of Global Markets and Partnerships in Singapore

The appointment comes as a part of PeopleStrong's 3X growth strategy to expand across global markets and will help them scale their reach & ability to serve enterprises across APAC

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleStrong, Asia's leading Enterprise Work and HR Tech company, has appointed Sitesh Prasad as Vice President - Global Markets and Partnerships who will join their regional headquarters in Singapore. The appointment comes as a part of PeopleStrong's continuing effort to invest in growth and reach across emerging markets. In the past two years, Multiples PE-backed PeopleStrong has made several key hires, the most recent one included Philippa Youngman as Principal Advisor in Australia & New Zealand, and now Sitesh Prasad.

Commenting on the key appointment, Sandeep Chaudhary, CEO, PeopleStrong added, "After India, expansion across emerging markets is a key part of our growth strategy and we are encouraged with our success across South-East Asia. The region is home to numerous growing economies and HR digital transformation is a priority agenda for local organizations. With our agile and personalized technology, we have created many successful transformation stories across Thailand, Philippines & Singapore and are growing rapidly into other parts in the region. In this journey, Sitesh brings a business-rich experience to the table that will add rocket fuel to furthering our vision."

Prior to joining PeopleStrong, Sitesh was a senior leader at Mastercard and brings with him core skills in channel distribution, market expansion, product & strategy across B2B and B2C segments.

On joining PeopleStrong,Sitesh Prasadquoted, "The APAC market is employee intensive, and therein lies the opportunity for growth. Our partners are experts in people strategy & HR consulting which complements our technology. PeopleStrong presents a great opportunity today for any organization that intends to elevate their human capital potential & I'm excited to lead the partnership network that will allow us to impact millions of lives on a daily basis."

Kiran Kumar, Chief Global Markets, PeopleStrong said, "Our race to next 5 million employee user-base would primarily be powered by Partner Success & Growth. We have created a strong user base by converging our deep HR & People domain expertise with our robust Work Tech platform. As more & more enterprises across the region aim to transform their HR practices & adopt new-age platforms, Sitesh's joining us will present an experienced business voice in driving this transformation.

At PeopleStrong, Sitesh will help in growing the Partnership network for the HR Tech SaaS platform. This would entail delivering on revenue, strategy for GTM, expanding and establishing PeopleStrong's foothold in the APAC region.

About PeopleStrong

PeopleStrong is Asia Pacific's leading SaaS-based HR Technology company. PeopleStrong's mobile-first, SaaS suite includes robust solutions for Human Capital Management, Talent Management, Collaboration, and Payroll. The company today works with over 350 large enterprises across Asia, with over a million users on the platform.

Their clients span 14 industry segments and include the likes of the Tata Group, Aditya Birla Group, Murugappa group, AmaraRaja group, Future Group, Minor International (Thailand), True Corporation (Thailand), Singlife (Singapore), Inspiro (Philippines) and many more across Asia. PeopleStrong is rated amongst the Top 3 (Asia Pacific) HCM platforms for enterprises with 1000+ employees on Gartner's Peer Insights.

