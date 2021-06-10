On June 8, the Redkey F10 Cordless Handheld Foldable Vacuum Cleaner made its global debut on the eBay and Aliexpress platforms. On the day of its debut, the Redkey F10 created a sales miracle and reached the first place in its category in terms of search popularity.

The Redkey F10 attracted global media coverage before it was even launched. Chip, one of the world's most influential technology websites, homeandsmart, Ixbt, 4pda, etc., all spoke highly of it and highly recommended the folding vacuum cleaner. Among them, homeandsmart also predicted that Redkey F10 will become one of the most popular vacuum cleaners in 2021.

The biggest highlight of the Redkey F10 handheld cordless foldable vacuum cleaner is its foldable function. In order to make it easier for people to clean the dust in difficult corners of the house, such as the bottom of the bed or sofa, and to reduce the damage caused by frequent bending, the Redkey F10 transforms the traditional pusher into a folding arm from an optimized user experience.

In addition, the Redkey F10 also has a dust auto-sensing function, with a piezoelectric sensor in the center of the motor, which, when enabled in auto mode, automatically increases the suction power when a large amount of dust is encountered, detecting the amount and size of the dust by measurement, thus greatly improving the efficiency of vacuuming and extending the cleaning time.

In addition, the Redkey F10 is also a powerful household cleaning tool, with a super suction power of 23,000pa and a 400W motor power, with a dust capture efficiency of over 95%. Besides, the Redkey F10 has many intelligent human designs: the dust refractor light, the large lightweight wheels and the long battery life of over 60 minutes all make the Redkey F10 stand out from the rest of the handheld cordless vacuums.

Now, the Redkey F10 debut promotion is still going on. Consumers who place an order on the eBay platform between June 8 and June 15 can not only enjoy a big discount of 20 Euros, but also get a free Xiaomi Bluetooth speaker, first come, first served, don't miss this debut promotion offer!

To purchase the Redkey F10 handheld cordless collapsible vacuum cleaner, please click: https://bit.ly/352S7lq

