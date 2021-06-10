DJ AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE (PR1Z) AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE DEALING DATE: 09/06/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 26.4401 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1964801 CODE: PR1Z =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974429 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1Z Sequence No.: 110546 EQS News ID: 1206522 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1206522&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2021 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)