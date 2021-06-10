DJ Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc (FEDG LN) Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.5502 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 270000 CODE: FEDG LN ISIN: LU1233598447 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1233598447 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FEDG LN Sequence No.: 110425 EQS News ID: 1206401 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1206401&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2021 03:23 ET (07:23 GMT)