DJ Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (MATW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 553.1884 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26388 CODE: MATW LN ISIN: LU0533034046 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533034046 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MATW LN Sequence No.: 110409 EQS News ID: 1206385 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 10, 2021 03:24 ET (07:24 GMT)