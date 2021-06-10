DJ Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (CACX LN) Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2021 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 65.5199 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 60090645 CODE: CACX LN ISIN: FR0007052782 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0007052782 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CACX LN Sequence No.: 110370 EQS News ID: 1206346 End of Announcement EQS News Service

