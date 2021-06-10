Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.06.2021
Katapultstart-News! Wie Rritual Superfoods die Branche schockiert!
WKN: LB1B2E ISIN: DE000LB1B2E5  
Lang & Schwarz
10.06.21
11:42 Uhr
110,37 Euro
-0,11
-0,10 %
PR Newswire
10.06.2021 | 10:10
114 Leser
Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post-Stabilisation Announcement

Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post-Stabilisation Announcement

PR Newswire

London, June 10

Post-Stabilisation Announcement

10.06.2021

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau /ISIN DE000A3H3KE9

Stabilisation Notice

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated May, 12th 2021, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (contact: Lea-Marie Reich, telephone: +49 711 127 27091) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Art. 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (Aaa/AAA/AAA by Moody's, S&P & Scope)
Guarantor (if any):Federal Republic of Germany
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 3,000,000,000
Description:20 May-2036 EUR BMK, RegS, Bearer, off the Issuer's EMTN Programme
Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market
Stabilising Manager(s)BofA Securities, Credit Agricole CIB, LBBW and Morgan Stanley
Offer price:99.855

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

© 2021 PR Newswire
