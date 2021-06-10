Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post-Stabilisation Announcement

Post-Stabilisation Announcement

10.06.2021

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau /ISIN DE000A3H3KE9



Stabilisation Notice

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated May, 12th 2021, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (contact: Lea-Marie Reich, telephone: +49 711 127 27091) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Art. 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (Aaa/AAA/AAA by Moody's, S&P & Scope) Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany Aggregate nominal amount: € 3,000,000,000 Description: 20 May-2036 EUR BMK, RegS, Bearer, off the Issuer's EMTN Programme

Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market Stabilising Manager(s) BofA Securities, Credit Agricole CIB, LBBW and Morgan Stanley Offer price: 99.855

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.