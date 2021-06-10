3D Animation Market Size Worth $39.96 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 11.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D animation market size is estimated to reach USD 39.96 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The significant increase in the adoption of cloud solutions for animation, rising demand for high-quality content by consumers, and the increased use of Visual Effects (VFX) in movies are some of the key factors driving the market growth. The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with 3D animation has made the simulation process more streamlined. Hence, many companies are partnering with AI technology providers to simplify their simulation tasks and enhance the overall quality of several operations. For instance, Autodesk, Inc.'s acquisition of Spacemaker, an AI-supported software provider for urban development, has allowed the company to speed up the designing, planning, and development process of architecture and urban planning.

Key Insights & Findings

In terms of component, the software segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of over 12.5% from 2021 to 2028

In terms of end use, the media and entertainment segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 35.0% in 2020 and is likely to maintain its dominance till 2028

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of nearly 13.0% over the forecast period as the market is witnessing a high deployment of advanced 3D technologies in various application areas

In terms of technique, the 3D modeling technique segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period as this technique enables the designing and creation of digital objects

In terms of deployment, the on-premise segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increased deployment of on-premise solutions in the VFX and visualization business

Read 150 page market research report, "3D Animation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technique (3D Modeling, Visual Effects), By Component, By Deployment (On-premise, On-demand), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" by Grand View Research

The substantial adoption of VFX in the entertainment sector is expected to fuel market growth. The technique is being preferred to depict scenarios that cannot be shot in a real environment by game developers, movie makers, and animators. The latest trend of applying VFX in adverts and infomercials to display products, using 3D elements such as animated logos, is anticipated to drive the growth of the market for 3D animation. Several entertainment businesses are exploiting techniques such as 3D videos, interactive 3D, virtual reality 3D, inverse kinematics, fluid simulation, and 3D skeletal animation in their media offerings. For instance, Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc, Dreamworks Animation, and Disney (Pixar) are producing animated movies using these techniques, thus driving the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global 3D animation market based on technique, component, deployment, end use, and region:

3D Animation Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

3D Modeling



Motion Graphics



3D Rendering



Visual Effects

3D Animation Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hardware



Software



Services

3D Animation Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

On-premise



On-demand

3D Animation End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Media & Entertainment



Architecture & Construction



Education & Academics



Manufacturing



Healthcare & Life sciences



Government & Defense



Others

3D Animation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



Australia





China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the 3D Animation Market

Autodesk, Inc.

Corel Corporation

Adobe Systems Incorporated

NVIDIA Corporation

Side Effects Software Inc.

Maxon Computer

