

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production rose in April after falling in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.



Industrial production grew 1.8 percent month-on-month in April, after a 2.2 percent fall in March.



Manufacturing output increased 1.8 percent monthly in April and production of mining and quarrying grew 2.0 percent.



Among industries, production electrical and electronic industry, and metal industry gained 3.2 percent, each. Production of chemical industry and forest industry rose by 1.5 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.



On a yearly basis, industrial output increased a working-day adjusted 3.1 percent in April.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial orders surged 44.3 percent yearly in April, following a 22.9 percent rise in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

