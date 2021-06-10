

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech consumer price inflation eased in May, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in May, after a 3.1 percent increase in April. Economists had expected a 3.2 percent rise.



Prices for alcoholic beverages, tobacco grew by 9.8 percent yearly in May and transport cost gained 9.6 percent.



Health cost gained 3.5 percent. Prices of restaurants and hotels and education increased by 2.6 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.2 percent in May. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent rise.



