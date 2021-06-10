Anzeige
PR Newswire
10.06.2021
54 Leser
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, June 10

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

  1. Issuer Details

    ISIN

BMG5361W1047

Issuer Name

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

  1. Reason for Notification

Other

Comments

Received in specie

  1. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

    Name

Polar Capital LLP

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

GB

  1. Details of the shareholder

    Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

  1. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

03-Jun-2021

  1. Date on which Issuer notified

08-Jun-2021



  1. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 +
8.B 2) 		Total of both in % (8.A +
8.B) 		Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.006000 0.000000 5.006000 12214367
Position of previous notification (if applicable)

  1. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

    8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if
possible) 		Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
BMG5361W1047 12214367 0 5.006000 0.000000
Sub Total 8.A 12214367 5.006000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

  1. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold 		Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Polar Capital
Holdings
PLC 		0.000000
Polar Capital
Partners
Limited 		0.000000
Polar Capital US Holdings Limited0.000000
Polar Capital
(America)
Corporation
0.000000
Polar Capital
Holdings
LLC 		0.000000
Phaeacian
Partners
Holdings LP 		0.000000
Dalton
Capital
(Holdings)
Limited 		0.000000
Dalton
Strategic
Partnership
LLP 		0.000000
Polar Capital LLP 5.006000 5.006000
Phaeacian
Partners
LLC 		0.000000




  1. In case of proxy voting

    Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

  1. Additional Information

  1. Date of Completion

08-Jun-2021

  1. Place Of Completion

London, UK

