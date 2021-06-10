

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer price inflation rose in May, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index increased 1.7 percent year-on-year in May, following a 1.1 percent rise in April.



Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels grew 5.4 percent yearly in May and those of transport increased 3.6 percent.



Prices for restaurants and hotels, and alcoholic beverages and tobacco gained by 2.9 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in May, after a 0.7 percent increase in the prior month.



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.9 percent annually in May, following a 1.1 percent increase in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, the HICP increased 0.2 percent in May, after a 0.6 percent rise in the previous month.



