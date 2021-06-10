Partnership strengthens Allfunds' private market and sub-advisory ambitions with integration of iCapital's technology and solutions

Allfunds provides access to more than 1,500 major private and commercial banks and financial institutions globally

Allfunds, one of the world's largest fund distribution platform and wealthtech industry leader, and iCapital Network1, the leading global financial technology platform driving access and efficiency in alternative investing for the asset and wealth management industries, today announced a strategic partnership through which iCapital will provide private market investment opportunities complementing the sub-advisory solutions currently available to the Allfunds global distributor network.

Through the partnership, Allfunds distributors and their individual investors, along with small institutional investors, will be able to leverage iCapital's technology and fund solutions to access a broad range of private market funds from premier managers across geographies and strategies including private equity, private debt, and real assets with lower minimum investment levels. The private market funds will be available through Allfunds Connect to Allfunds distributors, including major commercial and private banks, from over 60 different countries.

In addition to its fund selection and structuring capabilities, iCapital will provide its digital technology solution that automates the subscription and client servicing processes of alternative investing during the entire investment lifecycle, eliminating the operational difficulties and manual, paper-based processes that advisors and their clients have historically faced when investing in private markets. iCapital's technology will be integrated with Allfunds Connect, a digital ecosystem of tools and services across fund analysis, selection, and trading for distributors and investors.

Allfunds distributors will benefit from the scale of the Allfunds platform which provides unique and efficient access to products and solutions from private market managers which are otherwise very difficult to access. The integration of the iCapital technology into Allfunds Connect will provide distributors a seamless investment and selection experience and a true one-stop solution for their liquid and illiquid investment needs.

"This partnership with iCapital is demonstrative of our commitment to expand our product offering into private markets with best-of-breed third-party solutions for our Allfunds Connect clients and to continue optimizing fund distribution. iCapital's technology ensures a superior digital client experience when investing in this increasingly important asset class," said Juan Alcaraz, CEO of Allfunds. "iCapital is a global leader and a trusted name in alternative investing solutions and we are delighted to partner with them in bringing this innovative solution to our clients."

"We are enormously excited to forge this partnership with Allfunds and support their efforts to be at the forefront of expanding access to private markets," said Lawrence Calcano, Chairman and CEO of iCapital Network. "This partnership is emblematic of the great strides iCapital has made to provide better access, efficiency and transparency for the global wealth management industry which is increasingly seeking private market investing strategies for clients."

"Wealth creation is increasingly taking place outside the public market opportunities commonly available to most investors. This unique partnership offers access to the growth and diversification opportunities the private markets can provide for banks and wealth managers to enhance client portfolios," said Marco Bizzozero, Head of International at iCapital Network. "This is a key milestone in our international expansion, and we are extremely pleased to partner with Allfunds, a recognized world leader in fund distribution, to facilitate access to a broader number of investors and advisors to private markets investment opportunities."

About Allfunds

Allfunds is one of the world's largest fund distribution network and a leader in wealthtech solutions. By creating a transparent, independent, and low-cost platform, fund houses and distributors benefit from best-in-class digital tools including data analytics, portfolio reporting, research, dealing and regulatory services. Additionally, Allfunds offers through its digital ecosystem solution "Connect", a comprehensive sub-advisory offering via its business arm Allsolutions and revolutionary blockchain technology through its entity Allfunds Blockchain.

Allfunds has more than €1.3 trillion assets under administration and offers more than 100,000 funds from more than 1,960 fund houses. Allfunds has a presence in Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Sweden, France, Hong Kong, Poland, and Miami and access to a network of around 1,500 distributors, including major commercial banks, private banks, insurance companies, fund managers, international brokers, and specialist firms from over 59 different countries.

About iCapital Network

Founded in 2013 in NYC, iCapital Network is a global financial technology company powering the world's alternative investment marketplace. It has transformed the way the wealth management, banking, and asset management industries facilitate access to private markets investments for their high-net-worth clients by providing intuitive, end-to-end technology and service solutions. Wealth management firms use iCapital's solutions to provide clients with quality funds at lower minimums and simplified digital workflows. Asset managers and banks leverage iCapital's technology to streamline and scale their private investments operational infrastructure. Additionally, the iCapital 'flagship' platform offers financial advisors and their high-net-worth clients access to a curated menu of private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and other alternative investments to help meet their investing needs for return and diversification. iCapital's research and diligence team offers robust analysis alongside the firm's extensive suite of advisor education, compliance, portfolio management, and portfolio analytics tools and services. iCapital was recognized on the Forbes FinTech 50 list in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021, the Forbes America's Best Startup Employers in 2021, and MMI/Barron's Industry Awards as Solutions Provider of the Year in 2020. As of April 30, 2021, iCapital Network has more than 400 employees and services $75 billion in global client assets across more than 750 funds. Headquartered in New York, it also has offices in Zurich, London, Lisbon, and Hong Kong.

