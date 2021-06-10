SL, Scandinavia's premier public transport authority, has awarded IDEMIA an exclusive contract to provide the first ever public transport card based on the EMV White Label standard.

Global development of next-generation payment cards is currently fueled by two key factors, namely ushering in EMV interoperability and security compliance and mass take-up of contactless payments. Thanks to its unrivalled embedded security expertise IDEMIA has been able to set the security standards for SL and develop the world's first ever public transport EMV White Label card.

This jointly developed hi-tech system is based on EMV White Label, an open contactless payment standard promoted by the White Label Alliance, which enables ready-to-deploy contactless payment solutions. Building on the EMV standard, it facilitates migration to contactless and interoperability across most system providers.

IDEMIA's solution ushers in both security and convenience, commuters will gain from an enhanced travel experience as they speed through gates armed only with the new SL card provided by IDEMIA. The card taps into SL's existing infrastructure that caters for EMV open-loop payments. The first new EMV White Label cards will be rolled out after the summer.

"We're immensely proud to be the first ever EMV White Label card provider for Public Transport in Sweden. We have no doubt our new cards will make life easier for everyone, commuters and transport authorities' alike." said Amanda Gourbault, IDEMIA's Executive VP Financial Institutions.

