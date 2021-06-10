Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2021) - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQB: AAGFF) (the "Company" or "Aftermath Silver") is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Aftermath Silver Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market and begins trading today, June 10, 2021, on OTCQX under the symbol "AAGFF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

About Aftermath Silver Ltd.

Aftermath Silver Ltd. is a leading Canadian junior exploration company focused on silver, and aims to deliver shareholder value through the discovery, acquisition and development of quality silver projects in stable jurisdictions. Aftermath has developed a pipeline of projects at various stages of advancement. The Company's projects have been selected based on growth and development potential.

Berenguela Silver-Copper project. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest through a binding agreement with SSR Mining Inc.. The project is located in the Department of Puno, in southern central Peru. On February 25, 2021, the Company filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report (available on SEDAR and on the Company's web page) for the project.

Challacollo Silver-Gold project. The Company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Challacollo silver-gold project through a binding agreement with Mandalay Resources Corp., see the Company's news release dated June 27, 2019. A NI 43-101 Mineral Resource was released in 2020 and the Company filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the project on February 5, 2021.

Cachinal Silver-Gold project. The Company owns a 100% interest, minus one share held by Chilean legal counsel, in the Cachinal project located 2.5 hours south of Antofagasta. On September 16, 2020, the company released a CIM compliant Mineral Resource and accompanying NI 43-101 Technical Report (available on SEDAR and on the Company's web page).

