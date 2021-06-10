Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.06.2021
Katapultstart-News! Wie Rritual Superfoods die Branche schockiert!
WKN: A1171S ISIN: US6033801068 Ticker-Symbol: 4MN 
Frankfurt
10.06.21
08:07 Uhr
2,408 Euro
-0,040
-1,63 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
10.06.2021 | 14:41
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc: Minerva Neurosciences to Present at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will participate in the virtual JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on June 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast and accessible on a live and archived basis through the investor relations section of the Company's web site, http://ir.minervaneurosciences.com.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva's portfolio of compounds includes: roluperidone.

William B. Boni
VP, Investor Relations/
Corp. Communications
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(617) 600-7376


