10.06.2021 | 15:04
Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 10

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC


NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 9 June 2021 was 355.41p (ex income) 355.62p (cum income) ex dividend.

For and on behalf of the Board


Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

10 June 2021

