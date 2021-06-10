Coppel Mexico Picks VoltDB to Power Customer Profiles

BEDFORD, Mass., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VoltDB , the only enterprise-grade data platform that meets the real-time data requirements of modern applications, announced today that Coppel, the biggest nationwide department store in Mexico, is now using the VoltDB Data Platform to create a unified system for customer profiles.

"Volt has really been a game-changer for us," said Coppel CTO Robert Gil. "We can now have a unified platform to manage all of our 13 million customer portfolio data, which then feeds into much better customer experiences and far bigger ROI for us thanks to improved customer loyalty."

One of Coppel's main assets, customer portfolios, also present a big challenge: to have a single profile that is online and up-to-date with all the customer's information and for this profile to be live in an omnichannel environment so that customers can access their information on charges, credits, and installments (balances) in real time, without compromising the speed at which transactions are processed within the portfolio.

Coppel chose VoltDB because it needed a data platform that could enable them to:

Store online information in one place

Be fault tolerant through distributed, multi-site optimized finite-difference (DRP) schemes

Analyze information in real time with dashboards

Do real-time data collection

Perform fraud analysis without compromising database performance

"All the tests we carried out with Volt exceeded the expectations with respect to performance in transactions per second," Gil said.

Moving forward, Coppel plans to expand its use of Volt to various call center and customer service use cases.

