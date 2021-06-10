Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2021) - Black Mountain Gold USA (TSXV: BMG) announced encouraging assay results from its recent mechanical rock chip-channel sampling program at its Mohave Gold Project in Mohave County, Arizona. The company has an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Mohave Gold Project from M3 Metals, for consideration of up to $6.1 million and $3 million in exploration expenditures in staged payments.





The Mohave Project, located about 50 kilometers northwest of Kingman, and 2.5 hours southeast of Las Vegas, is comprised of a total of 160 claims totaling approximately 3,200 acres, including lode claims and mill-site claims within Mohave County, Arizona, USA.

Channel sampling was completed at several gold prospects in the northern half of the project which returned values up to 53.80 g/t gold and 94.2 g/t silver over 2.8 meters, confirming the widespread nature of gold mineralization announced by M3 Metals following their sampling program in 2020. Sampling focused on areas of low sulfidation epithermal gold mineralization hosted by quartz-calcite veins, stockwork zones and breccias associated with low angle structures.

Numerous zones of relatively high-grade gold mineralization over short widths at the Klondyke, Apex, and Jim & Jerry prospects suggest potential for high-grade feeder structures to the epithermal system and warrant further exploration. Wider zones of lower gold grades such as at the Scout prospect where channel sampling over a quartz-calcite stockwork zone approximately 24.75 meters wide returned 0.71 g/t gold and 4.2 g/t silver indicating potential for a near surface open-pittable target. Results of composited channel samples indicate that gold grades vary from 0.16 g/t to 53.8 g/t gold and composited widths vary from 1 to 24.75 meters.

Samples were generally oriented perpendicular to the strike of the zones of quartz-calcite veins, stockwork veining and brecciation wherever terrain permitted and samples lengths shown are not true widths. Composite lengths may not be strictly continuous due to terrain restrictions nor do they necessarily delineate the entire width of the mineralized zones.

Historically there have been more than 550 historic drill holes totaling approximately 68,000 feet drilled within limited areas of the Mohave Project. Most of these holes were shallow, 100 feet deep, air-track holes, many of which stopped in gold mineralization. Most of the work was done by private companies in the 1980's and 1990's.

