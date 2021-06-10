Indices underlie new leveraged ETFs

Today, MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) announced the licensing of the BlueStar Travel and Vacation Index (ticker: BTOUR) and the BlueStar 5G Communications Index (ticker: BFIVG) to the US-based exchange-traded funds provider Direxion for their Bull 2X ETFs.

The BlueStar Travel and Vacation Index (ticker: BTOUR) provides exposure to global commercial airlines, hotels and resorts, report casinos, travel agencies and online travel booking sites, hotel REITs, cruise lines, theme parks, and ski resorts. A company must derive 50% or more of annual revenue and allocate 50% of operating activities from/to these activities. MVIS screens a broad universe of publicly-traded common equity securities of global companies for those that might be considered Travel and Vacation companies.

The BlueStar 5G Communications Index (ticker: BFIVG) is an index of globally listed stocks of companies involved in a range of industries, collectively defined, by MVIS, as 5G Communications companies. BlueStar 5G Communications Index is a rules-based index that provides exposure to global companies, listed on US exchanges, whose products or services are expected to contribute to the roll out of 5G networks including: core carrier grade telecommunication equipment, network test and optimization equipment and software, mobile network operators, cell tower and data center REITs, enhanced mobile broadband, and SDN and NFV. MVIS screens a broad universe of US-listed publicly-traded common equity securities of global companies for those that might be considered 5G Communications companies.

"We are proud to license our BlueStar 5G Communications Index and the BlueStar Travel and Vacation Index to Direxion for their timely launch of Leveraged ETFs that will track these focused investment themes," said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MV Index Solutions. "We are confident that these new Direxion ETFs will benefit from the success of well-established ETFs tracking these innovative thematic indexes in the US and in Israel," he continued.

"2021 continues to offer opportunities for traders to take advantage of emerging trends, including the economic reopening boosting demand for travel and vacation, along with the growth of 5G networks," said Dave Mazza, Managing Director at Direxion. "These Leveraged ETFs allow traders to take a bold position in two early-stage themes," he continued.

The BlueStar Travel and Vacation Index and the BlueStar 5G Communications Index are weighted by float-adjusted market capitalization and calculated in US Dollars as a price index, total return gross and total return net index. The indices are reviewed on a semi-annual basis. Detailed information about each index is available on MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

BlueStar Travel and Vacation Index (ticker: BTOUR)

Number of Components: 51

Base Date: 31 December 2015

Base Value: 100

Key Index Features

BlueStar 5G Communications Index (ticker: BFIVG)

Number of Components: 75

Base Date: 30 December 2016

Base Value: 100

