Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market to Reach $15.05 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 12.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Implementation of emission control regulations by several government bodies across the globe and increase in automobile production drive the growth of the global automotive selective catalytic reduction (SCR) market.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market by Component (Urea Tank, Urea Pump, Engine Control Unit (ECU), and Injector), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle), and Fuel Type (Gasoline and Diesel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026."According to the report, the global automotive selective catalytic reduction (SCR) industry was estimated at $6.05 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to hit $15.05 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Download Report (219 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6380

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Implementation of emission control regulations by government and rise in automobile production fuel the growth of the global automotive selective catalytic reduction (SCR) market. On the other hand, increase in production of electric vehicles and high cost of catalysts restrain the growth to some extent. However, innovations in emission control catalysts and several government initiatives for emission reduction in developing nations are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID -19 scenario-

With disruption in Chinese parts exports, large scale manufacturing interruptions across Europe , and the closure of assembly plants in the United States , the global automotive SCR market is likely to experience a downfall during the period.

, and the closure of assembly plants in , the global automotive SCR market is likely to experience a downfall during the period. However, most companies have taken a comprehensive approach and developed a range of scenarios as well as strong contingency plans to navigate through this turbulent time.

Request for Customization of this report at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6380

The diesel segment to dominate by 2026-

Based on fuel type, the diesel segment accounted for 99% of the global automotive selective catalytic reduction (SCR) market share in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2026. This is due to the widespread usage of diesel as a fuel in commercial vehicles. The gasoline segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 28.3% throughout the forecast period.

The passenger cars segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global automotive selective catalytic reduction (SCR) market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to retain its top share till 2026, owing to availability of modern and advanced passenger cars in the developing economies. Simultaneously, the commercial vehicles segment would register the fastest CAGR of 12.7% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to rise in demand for better and efficient commercial vehicles across the globe.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6380

Asia-Pacific to dominate the market, North America to grow significantly-

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2018, generating more than half of the global automotive selective catalytic reduction (SCR) market. The same region is also projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 15.1% by 2026. This is due to increased sale of passenger and commercial vehicles across the province. On the other hand, North America is anticipated to manifest the CAGR of 7.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Frontrunners in the industry-

Faurecia

Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co., KG

Bosal

Johnson Matthey , Kautex Textron GmbH & Co., KG

, Kautex Textron GmbH & Co., KG Magneti Marelli SPA

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tenneco Inc.

Rochling Group

Plastic Omnium SA

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6380

Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market 2020-2030: The global automotive electronic control unit (ECU) market is segmented on the basis of technology, vehicle type, and geography.

Drive by Wire Market 2020-2030: The global drive by wire market is segmented into application, vehicle type, component and region.

Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market 2020-2030: The global automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market is segmented based on vehicle type, component, pump type, and region.

Body Control Module Market 2020-2030: The body control module market is segmented into type, vehicle type, application and region.

Automotive Fuel Delivery and Injection Systems Market 2020-2030: The global automotive fuel delivery and injection system market encompasses vehicle type, fuel type and injector type of the automotive fuel delivery and injection system market.

Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market 2020-2030: The gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to advantages such as engine downsizing, improved engine performance & thermal efficiency, high fuel efficiency, turbocharging, and significant reduction in emission.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg