COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - EFSF EUR2.5 Tap 0.00% 2024
London, June 10
Post-Stabilisation Notice
10 June 2021
European Financial Stability Facility S.A.
EUR 2,500,000,000 increase of 0.00% Notes due 19 April 2024
Launched off the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme.
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|European Financial Stability Facility S.A.
|Guarantor (if any):
|n/a
|ISIN:
|EU000A1G0EC4
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€2.500,000,000 (increase)
|Description:
|Increase of 0.00% Notes due 19 April 2024
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
HSBC Continental Europe
UniCredit Bank AG
