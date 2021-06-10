Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, June 10
Invesco Select Trust plc
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities
UK Equity Shares (IVPU)
The Company announces that, on 10 June 2021 it repurchased 150,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 179p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.
The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 23,632,275.
The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 23,632,275 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 87,436,988.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
10 June 2021
