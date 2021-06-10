Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.06.2021
ACCESSWIRE
10.06.2021 | 21:08
Token Society: TokenSociety.io Hosts It's Launch Party During BTC Miami With Celebrity Guests And Crypto Power Players

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / If you were in Miami this past weekend, the conversation was all about cryptos, NFTs, and the TokenSociety.io launch party.

On Saturday night, over 200 Crypto-power players, artists, celebrities, and entrepreneurs packed Miami's new hot-spot, Le Rouge Lounge, to celebrate the upcoming launch the new NFT platform, TokenSociety.io, and to preview upcoming NFT series' to be hosted on the platform including 'Crypto Junkies' by Kolodny; 'Curiosity Kills' by Someone; Inter-dimensional Love by Eddy Bogaert; 'War on Viruses' by Ron King; 'Daily Comics' by Asante Malik, and 'Somebody's Watching Me' by Tima Marso.

Aside from digital assets, soon to be auctioned - Real World Asset NFTs including the jersey worn by Cuba Gooding Jr. in the film Jerry Maguire and a rare Whiskey set from the Irish Craft Whiskey Company which includes a one of a kind Faberge Egg were on display.

In attendance, TokenSociety.io co-founders Scott H. Weissman and Allen P. Lu, Tether founder Craig Sellars, actor and director Cuba Gooding Jr, artists Shawn Kolodny and and Eddy Bogaert models Zoe Whelan and Anastasiya Kvitko danced all night to guest sets from Diplo and Dj. Ruckus.

To find out more about the Token Society, check out their website here and their instagram page here.

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson
561-768-4444
phendersonnews@gmail.com

SOURCE: Token Society



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651272/TokenSocietyio-Hosts-Its-Launch-Party-During-BTC-Miami-With-Celebrity-Guests-And-Crypto-Power-Players

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
