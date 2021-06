BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Friday see May results for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from BusinessNZ, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, the index score was 58.4.



China will release May numbers for vehicle sales; in April, sales were up 8.6 percent on year.



Thailand will see May results for its consumer confidence index; in April, the index score was 46.0.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

