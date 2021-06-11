

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Social networking giant Facebook Inc. (FB) has given its full-time employees an option to work from home if their jobs can be done remotely. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also revealed that he himself will lead from front and plans to work remotely for at least six months.



In a memo, first reported by Wall Street Journal, Zuckerberg wrote, 'I've found that working remotely has given me more space for long-term thinking and helped me spend more time with my family, which has made me happier and more productive at work.'



'We've learned over the past year that good work can get done anywhere, and I'm even more optimistic that remote work at scale is possible, particularly as remote video presence and virtual reality continue to improve,' Zuckerberg wrote.



However, the company's latest decision to allow full-time employees to work remotely is a turnabout from the decision that it announced in May 2020, when the company said it would only allow certain employees, especially senior and experienced employees, to request permanent remote work.



Meanwhile, certain employees, like those working on hardware and data center operations, would be required to come to office, as their work can't be done remotely.



Zuckerberg also added that the company will allow employees to request remote work across international borders. This includes allowing U.S. employees to request remote work in Canada and those in Europe to request remote work in the U.K.



Facebook reportedly plans to reopen most of its U.S. offices at 50% capacity by early September and will likely reopen in full in October. The company has a workforce of about 60,000.



