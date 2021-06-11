SIGNA Sports United (SSU) to combine with Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation at an implied enterprise value of approximately $3.2 billion

The transaction encompasses up to approximately $645 million of gross proceeds through a cash contribution of approximately $345 million held in Yucaipa's trust account (assuming no redemptions) and a fully committed upsized PIPE of approximately $300 million

The combination will accelerate SSU's international expansion, including the concurrent acquisition of WiggleCRC, the second-largest online bike retailer globally, and investment in SSU's technology platform

Combined company is a proven and profitable business with expected net revenues of approximately $1.6 billion in the financial year ending in September 2021 (pro forma for the combination with WiggleCRC)

PIPE investment anchored by Ron Burkle, top-tier global institutional investors and sovereign wealth funds

SSU existing shareholders to roll 100% of their equity holdings into the new public company

Bridgepoint, current majority owner of WiggleCRC, to receive part of the purchase consideration in shares of the new public company

SIGNA Sports United ("SSU" or the "Company"), has entered into a business combination agreement with Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: YAC) ("Yucaipa" or "YAC"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company led by Chairman and President Ron Burkle and CFO and COO Ira Tochner. The combination also includes the acquisition of the WiggleCRC Group ("WiggleCRC"), one of the largest online bike retailers globally, currently owned by Bridgepoint.

The combined entity will become one of the largest pure-play sports e-commerce and technology platform company, with expected net revenues of approximately $1.6 billion in the financial year ending in September 2021, serving over 7 million active customers, 1,000+ brand partners, 500+ connected retail stores, and more than 15 million sports community users globally.

"We're proud and excited by this next chapter in SSU's growth story. Becoming a listed company allows us to continue capturing market share in Europe and to accelerate our U.S. and international expansion while scaling our platform solutions," said Stephan Zoll, CEO of SSU. "We also look forward to welcoming WiggleCRC to our SSU family. The acquisition enhances our global online leadership especially in the bike category. Our focus on growth and internationalization coupled with our platform approach drives significant scale benefits."

"SSU is a global leader in the fastest-growing sports categories and is well-positioned for continued success as a public company," said Ron Burkle, Chairman and President of Yucaipa. "With its technology platform and a combination of scale, international growth and profitability we expect SSU to grow its leadership positions and accelerate its global expansion. We look forward to becoming shareholders and partnering closely with the talented SSU team on this exciting journey."

As a global leader in four online e-commerce categories: Bike, Tennis, Outdoor and Team Sports, SSU has pursued a profitable growth strategy, investing to enter new markets and competing to establish leading positions. Over the twelve-month period ending March 31, 2021, the Company's largest segment, Bike Outdoor, achieved an Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 10% in its core DACH markets, whilst growing approximately 40% in revenue compared to the prior year period, and in the rest of Europe, growth exceeded 60% in revenue compared to the prior year period.

SSU Highlights

A leading pure-play sports e-commerce and technology platform with compounding data advantage, playing in the fastest growing sports categories in an approximately $1.1 trillion global market which is large, fast-growing and fragmented, driven by megatrends in health lifestyle, digitalization, e-mobility and the continued shift to online

Multi-year track record of profitable organic growth of 25%+ annually, expected to generate approximately $1.6 billion of net revenues and more than $70m of Adjusted EBITDA in the financial year ending in September 31, 2021 (in each case, pro forma for the combination with WiggleCRC)

Position in Europe bolstered by a growing presence in the U.S. from recent entry in Tennis (Midwest Sports acquisition and SSU's pending Tennis Express acquisition) and Bike (WiggleCRC acquisition)

Outstanding category-specific propositions, expertise and breadth of product assortment across iconic Bike, Outdoor, Tennis, and Team Sports webshop brands

Scalable technology platform and fulfilment infrastructure enabling synergistic M&A and supporting platform solution offerings to sports ecosystem partners

Multiple vectors to accelerate growth and value creation

Growth Strategy

SSU is well-positioned to drive strong growth through three strategic pillars:

Organic growth Leverage scale and superior capabilities to drive above-market organic growth in existing and adjacent markets

Inorganic expansion Optimize in-market, enter new geographies or categories and drive verticalization through M&A

Platform solutions Utilize technology platform and infrastructure to offer solutions to sports ecosystem partners

Transaction Overview

YAC has agreed to combine with SIGNA Sports United and the WiggleCRC Group based on a $3.2 billion pro forma enterprise valuation.

The transaction is expected to deliver up to approximately $645 million of gross proceeds through the contribution of up to $345 million of cash held in YAC's trust account (assuming no redemptions) and a concurrent fully committed ordinary share PIPE of approximately $300 million (upsized from an envisaged PIPE of $250 million).

Ron Burkle is investing $50 million in the PIPE and is joined by top tier global institutional investors. The existing shareholders have agreed to convert 100 per cent of their ownership stakes into the new public company.

After giving effect to the transaction and assuming no redemptions by the YAC shareholders, the Company is expected to have approximately $350 million of liquidity to support future growth, including strategic acquisitions, and general corporate purposes.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of each of YAC and SSU, and is subject to approval by YAC's shareholders and other customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company will trade on the NYSE under the SIGNA Sports United name.

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the business combination agreement and an investor presentation, will be provided in a current report on Form 8-K to be filed by YAC with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at www.sec.gov, on SSU's website at https://signa-sportsunited.com/investor-relations and on YAC's website at https://www.yucaipayac.com/investor-relations. SSU will file a registration statement (and YAC will file the proxy statement/prospectus forming part of the registration statement) with the SEC in connection with the transaction.

Advisors

Citi acted as lead financial advisor to SSU. Moelis Company LLC acted as lead financial advisor to YAC. Jefferies acted as capital markets advisor to YAC.

Citi and Jefferies LLC acted as co-placement agents on the PIPE.

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher Flom LLP acted as lead legal advisor to SSU, and Kirkland Ellis LLP acted as lead legal advisor to YAC.

Investor Call Management Presentation

SSU and YAC will host a joint investor conference call to discuss the transaction and review the investor presentation today, Friday, June 11, 2021 at 10:00 am E.T.

Public Dial-in

US/Canada Toll-Free: 1-877-728-1750

International: 1-929-517-0865

Conference ID: 6391089

Phone replay available June 11, 2021 to June 18, 2021

US/Canada Toll-Free: 1-855-859-2056

International: 1-404-537-3406

Conference ID: 6391089

A webcast of the conference call and associated presentation materials will be accessible on SSU's investor relations page at https://signa-sportsunited.com/investor-relations and on YAC's website at https://www.yucaipayac.com/investor-relations. A replay will be available after the conference call and can be accessed on the investor relations page.

The presentation will also be filed with the SEC by YAC as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K which can be viewed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About SIGNA Sports United

Based in Berlin, Germany, SIGNA Sports United is a leading global sports e-commerce and tech platform in Bike, Tennis, Outdoor and Team Sports with more than 7 million active customers and close to 500 million annual webshop visitors. SIGNA Sports United combines iconic webshop brands such as Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles, Fahrrad.de, Bikester, Probikeshop, Campz, Addnature, Tennis-Point, TennisPro, Outfitter and many more. More than 1,000+ brand partners, 500+ independent offline retailers and more than 15 million digital sports community members are connected to its platform.

Further information: www.signa-sportsunited.com.

About Yucaipa

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation is a special purpose acquisition company led by Ronald W. Burkle and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

