Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading - Clarify Pharma PLC

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading 11-Jun-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following security will be admitted to trading on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth market with effect from 08:00, 11/06/2021. Name of Issuer: Clarify Pharma PLC Security: Ordinary Shares ISIN: GB00BMCD8M81 Symbol: PSYC The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

