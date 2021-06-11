Renewi plc: Annual Report and Accounts 2021, -2

DJ Renewi plc: Annual Report and Accounts 2021, Notice of Annual General Meeting and Timetable for Proposed Share Capital Consolidation

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Annual Report and Accounts 2021, Notice of Annual General Meeting and Timetable for Proposed Share Capital Consolidation 11-Jun-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Renewi plc ("Renewi" or the "Company") Annual Report and Accounts 2021, Notice of Annual General Meeting and Timetable for Proposed Share Capital Consolidation Following the release of its final results for the year ended 31 March 2021 on 27 May 2021, Renewi announces that it has today published its Annual Report and Accounts 2021. Copies of the Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting are available to view at www.renewiplc.com/agm2021 and will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Hard copies of these documents have also been posted to those shareholders who have elected to continue to receive paper communications. The Renewi 2021 Sustainability Review has also been published on the website at www.renewiplc.com. Following the publication of the notice of Annual General Meeting, Renewi also announces that its Annual General Meeting will be held at 11am on Thursday 15 July 2021 at its Milton Keynes offices in the UK. However, due to remaining uncertainty concerning any ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit their votes by proxy and to appoint the Chair of the AGM as their proxy. We will continue to review our AGM arrangements in light of the latest Government regulations and guidance, and any changes will be communicated to shareholders before the meeting on www.renewiplc.com. Shareholders are invited to ask questions of the Board. These should be sent to: company.secretary@renewi.com. When submitting your question, please include your Shareholder Reference Number ('SRN') which can be found on your Form of Proxy or Share Certificate. The Board will also seek to respond to all questions and anticipates publishing questions and responses on the Company's website at: www.renewiplc.com/agm2021. Responses to similar questions will be grouped. Responses to questions received by 5.00 p.m. on Monday 5 July 2021 are expected to be published by no later than 11.00 a.m. on Monday 12 July 2021, which will provide shareholders with the opportunity to read the responses before submitting their proxy votes. Share Consolidation As announced on 27 May 2021, the Board is seeking shareholder approval at the AGM for a consolidation of the Company's share capital on the basis of 1 new ordinary share with a nominal value of GBP1.00 each for every 10 existing ordinary shares of 10 pence each held at the record time (the "Share Consolidation"). The Share Consolidation is expected to address investor feedback and remove index inclusion restrictions, which together enable a more consistent valuation of the Company. The Share Consolidation will reduce the total number of ordinary shares in issue and is expected to result in a share price and nominal value that the Board believes is more appropriate for a company of the Company's size. As all ordinary shareholdings in the Company will be consolidated, shareholders' percentage holdings in the issued share capital of the Company will (save in respect of fractional entitlements) remain unchanged. As further explained in the Notice of Meeting, fractional entitlements arising from the Share Consolidation will be aggregated and sold in the market. The net proceeds of such sale (after deduction of expenses of the sale) will be distributed in due proportion among the relevant shareholders, except that any individual entitlements of GBP5.00 or less will be retained by the Company and donated to charity. It is intended to split any donation between "Young Minds" and "Wijzijnmind/mindyoung", both being charities championing the wellbeing and mental health of young people in the UK and the Netherlands respectively. The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) of the New Ordinary Shares will be GB00BNR4T868. Further information on the Share Consolidation is set out in the Notice of Meeting available at: www.renewiplc.com/ agm2021. Expected Timetable The expected timetable of events in relation to the Share Consolidation is as follows; Expected timetable of principal events for the Share Consolidation Posting of Notice of AGM (including information on Share Consolidation) and form of Friday 11 June 2021 proxy Latest time and date for receipt Electronic Proxy Instructions, Form of Proxy or CREST 11.00 a.m. on Tuesday 13 July Proxy Instruction in respect of the AGM 2021 Record time and date for voting at AGM 6.00 p.m. on Tuesday 13 July 2021 Latest time and date for transfers of Existing Ordinary Shares between CREST and 4.30 p.m. Wednesday 14 July Euroclear Nederland prior to the Record Time. Annual General Meeting 11.00 a.m. on Thursday 15 July 2021 Announcement of results of the Annual General Meeting Thursday 15 July 2021 Latest time for dealings in Existing Ordinary Shares on the Main Market 4.30 p.m. Friday 16 July 2021 Latest time for dealings in Existing Ordinary Shares on Euronext Amsterdam 5.30 p.m. (CEST) Friday 16 July 2021 Record Time for determining entitlement under Share Consolidation (for shares traded on 6.00 p.m. Friday 16 July 2021 the Main Market) Effective time and date of the Share Consolidation 8.00 a.m. Monday 19 July 2021 Admission of New Ordinary Shares to the Official List and trading on the Main Market and 8.00 a.m. Monday 19 July 2021 the commencement of dealings in New Ordinary Shares Admission of New Ordinary Shares to listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam and the 9.00 a.m. (CEST) Monday 19 commencement of dealings in New Ordinary Shares July 2021 CREST accounts credited with New Ordinary Shares (for shares held in uncertificated As soon as practicable after form) 8.00 a.m. Monday 19 July 2021 Record Time for determining entitlement under Share Consolidation (for shares held 6.00 p.m. (CEST) Tuesday 20 through Euroclear Nederland) July 2021 Stock accounts held with intermediaries credited with entitlements to New Ordinary By 9.00 a.m. (CEST) Wednesday Shares (for shares held through Euroclear Nederland) 21 July 2021 Despatch of share certificates in respect of New Ordinary Shares (for shares held in W/c 26 July 2021 certificated form) Despatch of cheques and CREST accounts credited (where applicable) in respect of fractional entitlements arising from the Share Consolidation (subject to de minimis W/c 26 July 2021 payment of GBP5.00) Stock accounts held with intermediaries credited in respect of fractional entitlements W/c 26 July 2021 arising from Share Consolidation

Notes:

1. All time references in the table above are to London time unless otherwise stated.

2. All events in the above timetable scheduled to take place after the Annual General Meeting in respect of the Share Consolidation are conditional on the

approval by shareholders of the Share Consolidation as proposed. All events in the timetable from Admission of the New Ordinary Shares are also conditional upon Admission occurring.

If shareholders have any further questions regarding the share consolidation proposals, they may telephone the Shareholder Helpline operated by our Registrars, Computershare, on Tel: 0370 707 1290 (from within the UK) or +44(0)370 707 1290 (if calling from outside the UK). Lines are open from 9.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. (London time) Monday to Friday (except UK public holidays).

Calls from the UK mainland will be charged at your service provider's national rate; different charges may apply to mobile telephones. Calls may be recorded and randomly monitored for security and training purposes. Please note that the Shareholder Helpline operators will be unable to give advice on the merits of the Share Consolidation or to provide financial, investment, legal or taxation advice. Shareholders are recommended to consult their own independent professional adviser.

About Renewi

Renewi is a leading waste to product company that gives new life to used materials every day. We have around 6,500 employees working at 165 operating sites across Europe. Our extensive operational network means we are always close to our customers.

For Renewi, waste is a state of mind, and an opportunity. Our many years of knowledge and experience, combined with a broad range of services, allow us to offer sustainable, practical recycling solutions. We use innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials such as paper, metal, plastic, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy. In other words, we turn today's waste into tomorrow's raw materials. The result of our work is less waste and contamination, a smarter use of scarce raw materials, and a reduction in carbon emissions. This means that we are contributing towards a cleaner, circular world in which we "waste no more".

Visit our website for more information: www.renewiplc.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

