

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Man Group plc (MNGPF.PK, MNGPY.PK, EMG.L) announced Friday that its Chief Financial Officer Mark Jones will take on the new role of Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Man Group with responsibility for Man AHL, Man Numeric and the Group's technology functions.



Jones will take on his new role and step down from the company's Board following the appointment of the new CFO.



Further, the Board intends to appoint Antoine Forterre, currently Co-CEO of Man AHL, as the Group's CFO and as an Executive Director of the Company. Subject to regulatory approval, he will assume the CFO role and be appointed to the Board following an orderly transition from Jones.



Man also announced that Sandy Rattray has informed the Board of his intention to retire from his role as Chief Investment Officer. He will hand over his responsibilities over the next few months and will then leave the company during the second half of this year.



John Cryan, Chair of the Board and the Nomination Committee, said, 'Man Group has built a strong and deep bench of talent under Luke's leadership. Having undertaken a thorough external benchmarking exercise, the Board is pleased that we are able to promote internal talent as we continue to develop and grow our business.'



