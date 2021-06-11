Immunicum AB: Immunicum Presents Data on Clinical Program DCP-001 at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2021 Virtual Congress

Immunicum Presents Data on Clinical Program DCP-001 at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2021 Virtual Congress

-- Ongoing ADVANCE II study evaluating DCP-001 in AML patients is nearing target enrollment of 20 patients --

Immunicum AB. The E-posters can now be accessed through the conference platform and at the Company's corporate website .

"The data presented at the EHA conference underscores our confidence that DCP-001 can potentially improve the poor treatment prognosis for AML patients by providing lasting tumor control and prolonged clinical remission," said Jeroen Rovers, Chief Medical Officer at Immunicum. "We are close to reaching the target enrollment in our ongoing ADVANCE-II study evaluating DCP-001 in AML patients with measurable residual disease, and look forward to be able to present more results from this study at the end of this year. In addition, we see based on preclinical data that DCP-001 has the potential to improve treatment outcomes when combined with 5-AZA and venetoclax, an established AML treatment regimen available to patients in the US."

ADVANCE II is an international, multi center, open-label Phase II clinical study evaluating the efficacy and safety of two different dosing regimens of Immunicum's cancer relapse vaccine candidate DCP-001 in patients with AML who are in complete remission, but have persistent measurable residual disease, demonstrated that treatment with DCP-001 is safe, well-tolerated and with promising early signs of efficacy on converting patients to an MRD negative status. The Company is on track to present additional data on the study at the end of this year.

E-Posters presented at the EHA 2021 Virtual Congress will be available for registered attendees through the Virtual Congress platform starting Friday, June 11, 09:00 CEST as well as on the Immunicum website.

About Immunicum AB

