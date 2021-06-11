

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's current account deficit narrowed in April, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



The current account deficit decreased to EUR 644 million in April from EUR 748 million in March.



The balance of goods trade showed a surplus of EUR 128 million versus EUR 163 million in the previous month.



The services trade deficit decreased to EUR 157 million in April from EUR 434 million in the previous month.



The primary income account showed a deficit of EUR 361 million, while the secondary income account logged a shortfall of EUR 254 million.



On a 12-month moving average basis, the current account surplus was EUR 1.6 billion.



