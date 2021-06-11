DJ Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUK LN) Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jun-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.4355 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22275631 CODE: LCUK LN ISIN: LU1781541096 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541096 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUK LN Sequence No.: 110771 EQS News ID: 1206963 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1206963&application_name=news

