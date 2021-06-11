DJ Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc (L100 LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jun-2021 / 09:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.8341 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 42371154 CODE: L100 LN ISIN: LU1650492173 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650492173 Category Code: NAV TIDM: L100 LN Sequence No.: 110761

June 11, 2021 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)