DJ Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist (MFDD LN) Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jun-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 173.1413 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 77737 CODE: MFDD LN ISIN: LU0908501132 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908501132 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFDD LN Sequence No.: 110718 EQS News ID: 1206908 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1206908&application_name=news

June 11, 2021 03:23 ET (07:23 GMT)