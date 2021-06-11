DJ Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist (LAUU LN) Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jun-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.3942 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1478667 CODE: LAUU LN ISIN: LU0496786905 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0496786905 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LAUU LN Sequence No.: 110702 EQS News ID: 1206892 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1206892&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2021 03:24 ET (07:24 GMT)