

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial production and retail sales increased in April, data from Turkstat showed on Friday.



Industrial production increased 66.0 percent annually in April, following a 16.7 percent rise in March. Economists had expected a 65.0 percent growth.



Among the sub-sectors, mining and quarrying output increased 35.5 percent annually in April and manufacturing output grew 72.3 percent. Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply output rose 26.6 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production fell 0.9 percent in April, after a 0.7 percent gain in the prior month.



Another report from the statistical office showed that retail sales increased 41.7 percent yearly in April, following a 19.8 percent gain in March.



Sales of non-food sales increased 74.6 percent annually in April and automotive fuel sales grew 38.5 percent. Sales of food, drinks and tobacco declined 10.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped 6.3 percent in April, after a 5.4 percent rise in the preceding month.



